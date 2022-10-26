हिन्दी
Headmaster of Owaisi Hate Speech - Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Oct 26, 2022, 03:56 PM IST
Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi attacked AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over hijab remark. Naqvi said that Owaisi is the headmaster of hate speech.
