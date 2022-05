Health Minister Vijay Singla sacked by CM Bhagwant Mann

Under Arvind Kejriwal's anti-corruption model, the Bhagwant Mann government of Punjab has taken a big action against corruption. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has sacked his minister after being accused of corruption. Strong evidence has been found against Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla for indulging in corruption, which has revealed that he was demanding 1% commission on contract from officials.