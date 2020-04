Health Ministry: In last 24 hours, 1,007 cases and 23 deaths have taken place

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 13,387 out of which 11,201 are active cases and as many as 1,748 people have been cured and discharged and one has migrated, said Ministry of Health data on Friday. The cases saw a jump by 1007 and 23 deaths were reported in last 24 hours. The recovery rate in India saw its highest spike on Friday with 260 people getting recovered in the last 24 hours.