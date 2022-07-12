NewsVideos

Heavy Rain And Flood: Flood and heavy rains in many parts of the country, warning issued

25 states of the country are under the shadow of monsoon. After Assam, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, the Meteorological Department has now issued a high alert regarding heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh. Floods and heavy rains lashed many parts of the country.

Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 03:16 PM IST
