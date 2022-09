Heavy Rain Causes Chaos In Bengaluru

Troubled by water inundation in Bangalore, IT workers are being forced to go to the office with the help of tractors. Bangalore is facing heavy rains these days. Waterlogging on the roads has increased the problems of the people.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 03:00 PM IST

