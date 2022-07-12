Heavy rainfall lashes different parts of country

Heavy rains in different parts of the country have increased the problems of the people. Meanwhile, a big accident has happened in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The car got washed away due to heavy flow of water. Eight people are feared dead in this accident.

| Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 09:43 PM IST

