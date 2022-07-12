NewsVideos

Heavy rainfall lashes different parts of country

Heavy rains in different parts of the country have increased the problems of the people. Meanwhile, a big accident has happened in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The car got washed away due to heavy flow of water. Eight people are feared dead in this accident.

|Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 09:43 PM IST
Heavy rains in different parts of the country have increased the problems of the people. Meanwhile, a big accident has happened in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The car got washed away due to heavy flow of water. Eight people are feared dead in this accident.

All Videos

Shafiqur Rahman Burqe's absurd statement after CM Yogi's population control speech
1:8
Shafiqur Rahman Burqe's absurd statement after CM Yogi's population control speech
EAM S Jaishankar's statement comes to fore amid Sri Lanka Economic Crisis
0:41
EAM S Jaishankar's statement comes to fore amid Sri Lanka Economic Crisis
Taal Thok Ke: Is it justified to hold one religion responsible for increase in population?
1H5:22
Taal Thok Ke: Is it justified to hold one religion responsible for increase in population?
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's reaction after CM Yogi's population statement
2:35
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's reaction after CM Yogi's population statement
Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc across India
9:47
Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc across India

Trending Videos

1:8
Shafiqur Rahman Burqe's absurd statement after CM Yogi's population control speech
0:41
EAM S Jaishankar's statement comes to fore amid Sri Lanka Economic Crisis
1H5:22
Taal Thok Ke: Is it justified to hold one religion responsible for increase in population?
2:35
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's reaction after CM Yogi's population statement
9:47
Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc across India
flood in nagpur,Nagpur,Nagpur flood,floods in nagpur,flood situation in nagpur,rain in nagpur,flood,heavy rain in nagpur,Nagpur News,nagpur news today,Nagpur rain,nagpur rain flood,flood of nagpur,nagpur flood news,nagpur flood 2020,nagpur flood crisis,monsoon in nagpur,floods near nagpur,nagpur floods news,scorpio stuck in flood,heavy flood in nagpur,nagpur flood crisis today,nagpur floods news today,nagpur floods news update,nagpur accident,