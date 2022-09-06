NewsVideos

Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in country's IT hub Bengaluru

There is a flood-like situation in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru due to heavy rains for the last few days. The whole city is submerged underwater. Troubled by water inundation in Bangalore, IT workers are being forced to go to the office with the help of tractors.

|Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 08:26 PM IST
There is a flood-like situation in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru due to heavy rains for the last few days. The whole city is submerged underwater. Troubled by water inundation in Bangalore, IT workers are being forced to go to the office with the help of tractors.

All Videos

Shocking disclosure about Harsha's murder in NIA charge sheet
3:30
Shocking disclosure about Harsha's murder in NIA charge sheet
Sushil Modi's attack on Nitish's meeting of opposition leaders
3:41
Sushil Modi's attack on Nitish's meeting of opposition leaders
Damaged building collapses due to rain in Prayagraj
1:23
Damaged building collapses due to rain in Prayagraj
Due to heavy rains IT techies are commuting on tractors to the office | Zee English News
Due to heavy rains IT techies are commuting on tractors to the office | Zee English News
BJP protest outside Manish Sisodia's house against liquor policy in Delhi
8:31
BJP protest outside Manish Sisodia's house against liquor policy in Delhi

Trending Videos

3:30
Shocking disclosure about Harsha's murder in NIA charge sheet
3:41
Sushil Modi's attack on Nitish's meeting of opposition leaders
1:23
Damaged building collapses due to rain in Prayagraj
Due to heavy rains IT techies are commuting on tractors to the office | Zee English News
8:31
BJP protest outside Manish Sisodia's house against liquor policy in Delhi
Bengaluru rains,Bengaluru,Bengaluru floods,heavy rain in bengaluru,Bengaluru rain,bengaluru rain news,heavy rains in bengaluru,Bangalore,rains in bengaluru,bengaluru flood,bangalore flood today,bengaluru latest news,Bengaluru rainfall,flood bengaluru,bangalore flood 2022,bangalore flood news,flood in bengaluru,bangalore flood news today,heavy rains lash bengaluru,rain in bengaluru,rains lash bengaluru,bangalore heavy rain news,