Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in country's IT hub Bengaluru

There is a flood-like situation in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru due to heavy rains for the last few days. The whole city is submerged underwater. Troubled by water inundation in Bangalore, IT workers are being forced to go to the office with the help of tractors.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 08:26 PM IST

