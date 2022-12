videoDetails

Heeraben Modi Passes Away: After reaching Gandhi Nagar, PM Modi conducts last rites of his mother

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 09:54 AM IST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother passed away today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Gandhi Nagar from Delhi after mother's death and paid tribute to Heeraben. Watch latest visuals of Heeraben's Last Rites.