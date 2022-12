videoDetails

Heeraben Passes Away: PM Modi's first statement after mother's death

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 04:32 PM IST

Recalling the life of mother Hira Ba, PM Modi said that 'her life was that of a selfless yogi'. Modi's first statement has come to the fore after the death of his mother, in which he said that service to the nation is paramount.