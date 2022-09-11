Hemant Soren's brother Basant's MLAship also covered by clouds of crisis, JMM's eyes fixed on the Raj Bhavan

In the midst of uncertainty over the membership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren's assembly, the Election Commission has also sent its intention to the Governor in the ongoing case against his brother MLA Basant Soren.

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

