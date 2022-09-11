NewsVideos

Hemant Soren's brother Basant's MLAship also covered by clouds of crisis, JMM's eyes fixed on the Raj Bhavan

In the midst of uncertainty over the membership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren's assembly, the Election Commission has also sent its intention to the Governor in the ongoing case against his brother MLA Basant Soren.

|Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
In the midst of uncertainty over the membership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren's assembly, the Election Commission has also sent its intention to the Governor in the ongoing case against his brother MLA Basant Soren.

All Videos

Breaking News : All the killers of Musewala caught
2:21
Breaking News : All the killers of Musewala caught
Namaste India: The dream of Ram devotees will be fulfilled soon
4:12
Namaste India: The dream of Ram devotees will be fulfilled soon
Namaste India: The infamous Gogi gang took responsibility for the murder of a well-known builder, wrote a post on social media
3:24
Namaste India: The infamous Gogi gang took responsibility for the murder of a well-known builder, wrote a post on social media
Namaste India: Reply of the pastor.. Insult to the Hindu faith?
3:53
Namaste India: Reply of the pastor.. Insult to the Hindu faith?
Namaste India: Where did Rs 17 crore 32 lakh come from?... ED's big disclosure
5:13
Namaste India: Where did Rs 17 crore 32 lakh come from?... ED's big disclosure

Trending Videos

2:21
Breaking News : All the killers of Musewala caught
4:12
Namaste India: The dream of Ram devotees will be fulfilled soon
3:24
Namaste India: The infamous Gogi gang took responsibility for the murder of a well-known builder, wrote a post on social media
3:53
Namaste India: Reply of the pastor.. Insult to the Hindu faith?
5:13
Namaste India: Where did Rs 17 crore 32 lakh come from?... ED's big disclosure
State,Hemant Soren,CM Hemant Soren,MLA Basant Soren,jharkhand mining lease case,Jharkhand politics,jharkhand political news,mining lease case,jharkhand mining lease,Mining lease,mining lease jharkhand,Jharkhand news,Jharkhand,mining lease news,mining lease latest news,Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren,jharkhand news today,