Hemant Soren's challenge amid ED summons: 'Arrest me if I've committed a crime'

| Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 04:13 PM IST

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has not appeared before ED today. He had received summons to appear before the ED in the money laundering case. Hemant Soren gave an open challenge to the BJP and said come and arrest me if I have committed a crime.