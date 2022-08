Herald Case: ED raids Delhi's Herald House

ED has taken major action in Delhi after questioning Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. ED has raided a total of 12 places including Delhi's Herald House.

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 01:09 PM IST

ED has taken major action in Delhi after questioning Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. ED has raided a total of 12 places including Delhi's Herald House.