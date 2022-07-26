NewsVideos

Herald Case: Its a dictatorship in the country, tweets Rahul Gandhi

Delhi Police has taken into custody Rahul Gandhi, who was staging a sit-in protest in support of Sonia Gandhi along with the workers. In the Herald case, ED is interrogating Sonia Gandhi, against which Congress leaders and workers are protesting on the streets in the name of 'Satyagraha'. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi tweeted that there is a dictatorship in the country.

|Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 02:54 PM IST
