Herald Case: What will be ED's next move in National Herald case?

ED raided the office of National Herald today. But the Congress has started making all kinds of allegations on this raid. Congress has alleged that this raid has been done under the act of retaliation. But the truth is that whenever any agency takes action, it does so on the basis of evidence.

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 06:19 PM IST

ED raided the office of National Herald today. But the Congress has started making all kinds of allegations on this raid. Congress has alleged that this raid has been done under the act of retaliation. But the truth is that whenever any agency takes action, it does so on the basis of evidence.