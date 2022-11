Here's all you need to know about the probe in Shraddha Murder Case

| Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 01:02 PM IST

Aftab Amin Poonawalla, accused of Shraddha Walkar's murder, spits out the entire script of the murder in front of the police, but the evidence is weighed in the scales of the law. Collecting just this evidence has become a big challenge for the Delhi Police.