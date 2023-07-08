NewsVideos
videoDetails

Hi-tech command control centre set up for Amarnath Yatra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 11:49 PM IST
A hi-tech command control center has been set up to provide more assistance to the pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra. About 60 people from about 20 government departments work day and night in this hi-tech command control center, which also includes security forces.

