High Court Advises Delhi Waqf Board Case To File Separate Petitions Against Centre's Decision

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

The Central Government had separated the Delhi Waqf Board in the case of 123 properties of Delhi, which the Delhi Waqf Board is opposing. Even today the Waff Board has not got any relief in this matter.