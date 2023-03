videoDetails

High Court reprimands Punjab Police during Hearing in Amritpal Singh Case

| Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 03:09 PM IST

High Court reprimanded Punjab Police in Amritpal Singh case. Hearing of Amritpal case took place today. During this, the court raised questions on Punjab Police. Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh is still absconding and now the central government has also come into action regarding this.