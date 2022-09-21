हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
ZNAA’22
MSME Summit
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
ZNAA’22
MSME Summit
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
High speed truck crushed people sleeping on road divider in Delhi, 4 killed
|
Updated:
Sep 21, 2022, 10:43 AM IST
A high speed truck crushed people sleeping on the divider in Delhi's Seemapuri area, in which four people died on the spot, while two others were injured.
×
All Videos
3:38
Government is targeting Muslims, says Asaduddin Owaisi on Waqf survey
5:46
Russian President Putin gave a big warning to Western countries
3:21
Will abide by wishes of Congress people: Ashok Gehlot on President poll run
3:11
20 tonnes of heroin seized from Mumbai's JNPT port
5:49
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot ready to contest Congress president election
Trending Videos
3:38
Government is targeting Muslims, says Asaduddin Owaisi on Waqf survey
5:46
Russian President Putin gave a big warning to Western countries
3:21
Will abide by wishes of Congress people: Ashok Gehlot on President poll run
3:11
20 tonnes of heroin seized from Mumbai's JNPT port
5:49
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot ready to contest Congress president election
seemapuri accident accident today,seemapuri road accident,Road accident,Seemapuri,road accident today,road accident in delhi today,road accident news today,Delhi road accident,seemapuri news,accident,road accident news,seemapuri news today hindi,road accident in seemapuri,seemapuri road accident news,Road accident death,Road accident in Delhi,horrific accident in delhi,seemapuri delhi news,delhi seemapuri,seemapuri delhi news today,