High speed truck crushed people sleeping on road divider in Delhi, 4 killed

|Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 10:43 AM IST
A high speed truck crushed people sleeping on the divider in Delhi's Seemapuri area, in which four people died on the spot, while two others were injured.

