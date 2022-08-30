NewsVideos

Hijab Row: Protest against Hijab ban in Kerala's Kozhikode

Hijab controversy has started in Kerala too. Protests are being held in a school in Kozhikode against the hijab ban. The girl students allege that many teachers come to the school wearing headscarves, then why is there a ban on wearing hijab?

|Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 11:27 AM IST
Hijab controversy has started in Kerala too. Protests are being held in a school in Kozhikode against the hijab ban. The girl students allege that many teachers come to the school wearing headscarves, then why is there a ban on wearing hijab?

