Hijab Row: Protest against Hijab ban in Kerala's Kozhikode

Hijab controversy has started in Kerala too. Protests are being held in a school in Kozhikode against the hijab ban. The girl students allege that many teachers come to the school wearing headscarves, then why is there a ban on wearing hijab?

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

