Namaste India: The 'pyre' of hijab burnt on the streets in Iran

| Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 09:44 AM IST

There are protests against the hijab in 16 provinces in Iran and this number is increasing. At the same time, in many countries of the world, women are on the streets against the hijab. Women burn hijabs on the streets and 9 people have died in violence so far.