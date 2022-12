videoDetails

Himachal CM Shapath Grahan News: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu took oath as Himachal CM.

| Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 03:04 PM IST

Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu took oath as the 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh today. During this, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also attended the ceremony.