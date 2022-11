Himachal Election 2022: Abhishek Manu Singhvi says that 'UCC was remembered at the time of elections'?

| Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 06:13 PM IST

After releasing BJP's resolution letter regarding Himachal assembly elections, JP Nadda made many big announcements and said that BJP will bring Uniform Civil Code in Himachal. After this, Abhishek Manu Singhvi has said that 'UCC was remembered at the time of elections'?