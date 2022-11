Himachal Election 2022: Anurag Thakur made a big claim 'BJP will win more seats this time'

| Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 04:26 PM IST

Union Minister Anurag Thakur made a big claim on BJP regarding upcoming himachal pradesh elections. He said that the double engine government has done many development works in the state. This time BJP will win more seats than before.