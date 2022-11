Himachal elections: Priyanka Gandhi targets BJP in Himachal Pradesh rally

Nov 07, 2022

Priyanka Gandhi is continuously campaigning for Congress in Himachal elections. Addressing a public meeting in Una, Himachal Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the people of Devbhoomi will completely remove inflation and bring the old pension scheme in front of the government. has made. During this, he also targeted the BJP fiercely.