Himachal Pradesh Floods: Rescue work of 3 teams of NDRF continues in Boh village

The Center has sent three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to Himachal Pradesh as heavy rains continued to lash the entire Himalayan state over the weekend. As per the latest update, at least two people are reported to be killed, 10 are missing and over 100 including students have been rescued from the Triund trekking route.