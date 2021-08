Himachal Pradesh: Horrible video surfaced of landslide in Sirmaur, Renukaji-Haripurdhar road closed

Landslides continue to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains. Once again a major landslide has occurred in Sirmaur district. A landslide occurred in Sirmaur district on Renukaji Sangra-Haripurdhar, the main road connecting Nahan in Sirmaur district and now the road has been completely obstructed for traffic. There has been no known damage so far.