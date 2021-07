Himachal Pradesh: National Highway 707 Paonta-Shilai closed after landslide

A massive landslide has occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, following which the National Highway 707 Paonta Sahib-Shiilai has come to a standstill due to landslides. After the closure of the highway, now the movement on the route has been completely stopped. Live video of landslide on National Highway has surfaced.