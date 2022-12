Himachal Results 2022: To whom did Mallikarjun Kharge give credit for Himachal's victory?

| Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 04:51 PM IST

The reaction of the party's National President Mallikarjun Kharge has come to the fore on the victory of the Congress in Himachal Pradesh. He has said that we thank the voters for winning Himachal Pradesh. At the same time, he has said that he thanks Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and Priyanka Gandhi because we live because of him.