Hindu girls trafficking gang busted in Aligarh

A case of trafficking of Hindu girls has come to light from UP's Aligarh. It has been revealed in the police investigation that girls were brought from Jharkhand for trafficking. Muslim boys used to pose as Hindus and the girls were trafficked on the pretext of marriage.

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 08:52 PM IST

