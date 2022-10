Hindu PM in Britain, why Mehbooba was furious?

| Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 01:58 PM IST

Rishi Sunak of Indian origin is going to become Prime Minister by winning elections in Britain on the occasion of Diwali. Taking a dig at Mehbooba Mufti remark on Rishi Sunak, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has asked, 'Will Mehbooba Mufti accept J&K CM from minority community?'