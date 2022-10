Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal demanded to put the picture of Ganesh-Lakshmi on the notes

Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 01:23 PM IST

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said in his press conference that the Indian economy is going through a very critical phase. Rupee is depreciating against dollar. He said that for this, along with other measures, blessings of gods and goddesses are also necessary, so now the picture of Ganesh-Lakshmi should also be put on the notes.