Holi 2023: Bageshwar Baba celebrates Holi with flowers and colors with the devotees

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 06:07 PM IST

Today people are celebrating everywhere. The festival of Holi is being celebrated with great pomp across the country. Meanwhile, Bageshwar Baba has also played Holi of flowers and colors with the devotees.