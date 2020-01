Home Minister Amit Shah dares Arvind Kejriwal to sit and protest in Shaheen Bagh

Delhi Elections are around the corner and the political parties are not leaving any stone unturned. Both BJP and AAP are targeting each other on the political front. BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah in a political rally said that the vote of the people will decide that they are with Shaheen Bagh or with Bharat Mata. On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reverted and said that the people will vote only that party which has done work in the last five years.