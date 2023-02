videoDetails

Home Minister Amit Shah gives a befitting reply to allegations of the opposition

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

Opposition fiercely surrounded PM Modi over Adani issue. Home Minister Amit Shah gave a blunt answer to this. Along with this, regarding the removal of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement from Parliament, Shah said, 'Part of the speech has been removed earlier also'. Know what Amit Shah said.