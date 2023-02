videoDetails

Home Minister Amit Shah gives blunt answer on alliance of opposition parties for Tripura Chunav

| Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 02:52 PM IST

Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on many issues from Adani to Tripura elections, Kashmir and G-20. During the interview, he made a big statement regarding the alliance of opposition parties in Tripura elections. Know what Home Minister Amit Shah said in this report.