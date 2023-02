videoDetails

Home Minister Amit Shah Makes Big Statement On Uniform Civil Code

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Home Minister Amit Shah made a big statement in Kolhapur over Uniform Civil Code. Amit Shah said, 'We are moving in the direction of UCC'. Along with this, he praised the Modi government for law against triple talaq. Know in detail in this report what Amit Shah said on UCC.