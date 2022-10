Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and paid tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav. Let us inform that Mulayam Singh Yadav died today at the age of 82 and he breathed his last at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.