Home minister Amit Shah reviews situation in J&K

A big meeting will be held on Jammu and Kashmir's situation under the chairmanship of Home Minister Amit Shah. This meeting will be held at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha is also present in this meeting, as well as many big officials including DGP Dilbag Singh are present in this meeting.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 05:52 PM IST

