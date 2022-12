videoDetails

Home Minister Amit Shah says there should be no politics on the matter of drugs

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 03:38 PM IST

Amit Shah said that I assure the countrymen that there is a zero tolerance policy of the Modi government when it comes to drug business. Amit Shah said that drugs are hollowing out our breeds. Amit Shah said that there should be no politics on the matter of drugs, it is a serious matter.