Home Minister Amit Shah targets Congress over corruption in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

| Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 04:27 PM IST

During a rally in Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, Home Minister Amit Shah said that in the country, it is the time of the people, not the king. He also accused the Congress and said that the party did a scam of crores and they still are continuing to do so.