Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Mumbai's Iconic Lalbaugcha Raja

Home Minister Amit Shah is on a tour of Mumbai where he offered prayer at 'Lal Bagh Ke Raja'. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was present with him on this occasion

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 01:44 PM IST

