Horrible Road Accident In Up's Kannauj, Bus Collides With Truck And Fells Into Ditch

| Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 08:16 AM IST

A terrible road accident took place in UP's Kannauj. A bus fell into a ditch after hitting the truck. Three people have died in this accident, including two women and a child. All the deceased were residents of Raebareli.