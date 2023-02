videoDetails

Horrific Accident happen in MP's Rewa, CM Shivraj take stock of the Situation

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 08:46 AM IST

A horrific accident has happened in MP's Rewa. The speeding truck hit three buses. More than 13 people have died. The buses were returning from the program of the Kol tribe.