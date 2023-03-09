हिन्दी
videoDetails
Horrific Road Accident in Delhi's Vasant Vihar
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 09, 2023, 08:22 AM IST
A horrific road accident took place in Delhi's Vasant Vihar area. An uncontrolled Thar jeep first rammed two cars and then ran over rickshaw pullers standing on nearby tracks.
