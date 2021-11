How big is the threat of increasing cases of Zika Virus in India?

After Kanpur, now Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district has registered the first case of Zika virus. The mosquito-borne disease was reported in a 45-year-old male who was staying at Shivrajpur village of Kanpur. Kanpur had reported its first case of Zika virus after a 57-year-old warrant officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) was diagnosed with the infection in late October. With 13 new cases of Zika virus reported in Kanpur, the total caseload has climbed to 79.