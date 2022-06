How did the police enter the party office?- Congress

After the arrival of Rahul Gandhi at the ED office, Congress workers protested furiously. Party workers burnt tires while raising slogans on the road. After which many leaders were taken into custody by the police.

| Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 04:31 PM IST

