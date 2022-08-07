How Indian players have rocked the Commonwealth Games
Weightlifters are doing amazing for India in the Commonwealth Games. After four medals on the second day, 19-year-old weightlifter Jeremy has increased India's pride by winning gold on the third day. In this report, see how Indian players have rocked the Commonwealth Games.
Weightlifters are doing amazing for India in the Commonwealth Games. After four medals on the second day, 19-year-old weightlifter Jeremy has increased India's pride by winning gold on the third day. In this report, see how Indian players have rocked the Commonwealth Games.