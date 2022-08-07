NewsVideos

How Indian players have rocked the Commonwealth Games

Weightlifters are doing amazing for India in the Commonwealth Games. After four medals on the second day, 19-year-old weightlifter Jeremy has increased India's pride by winning gold on the third day. In this report, see how Indian players have rocked the Commonwealth Games.

|Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 11:01 AM IST
Weightlifters are doing amazing for India in the Commonwealth Games. After four medals on the second day, 19-year-old weightlifter Jeremy has increased India's pride by winning gold on the third day. In this report, see how Indian players have rocked the Commonwealth Games.

All Videos

ISRO will launch its smallest commercial rocket
5:59
 ISRO will launch its smallest commercial rocket
What did Ashok Gehlot say on rape?
6:6
What did Ashok Gehlot say on rape?
Youth attacked in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra
3:42
Youth attacked in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra
KCR's boycott from NITI Aayog meeting
8:38
KCR's boycott from NITI Aayog meeting
Active member of ISIS caught in Batla House
4:18
Active member of ISIS caught in Batla House

Trending Videos

5:59
ISRO will launch its smallest commercial rocket
6:6
What did Ashok Gehlot say on rape?
3:42
Youth attacked in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra
8:38
KCR's boycott from NITI Aayog meeting
4:18
Active member of ISIS caught in Batla House
Jeremy Lalrinnunga,indian Gold Medal In CWG 2022,jeremy lalrinnunga wins gold,jeremy lalrinnunga cwg 2022,gold by jeremy lalrinnunga,lalrinnunga jeremy news,who is jeremy lalrinnunga,jeremy lalrinnunga latest news,jeremy lalrinnunga weighlifting,jeremy lalrinnunga mizoram,jeremy lalrinnungaa,Hindi News,indian glod medal,Mirabai Chanu,