How Indian players have rocked the Commonwealth Games

Weightlifters are doing amazing for India in the Commonwealth Games. After four medals on the second day, 19-year-old weightlifter Jeremy has increased India's pride by winning gold on the third day. In this report, see how Indian players have rocked the Commonwealth Games.

| Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

