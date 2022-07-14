Husband-Wife dispute goes viral

In Rajasthan's Bikaner district, a case of wife thrashing her husband has come to the fore. In the latest viral video of the husband-wife dispute from the Ridmalsar village, the woman was seen thrashing her husband fiercely with a cricket bat. Drug addiction is said to be the reason behind the quarrel between husband and wife.

| Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 10:22 AM IST

In Rajasthan's Bikaner district, a case of wife thrashing her husband has come to the fore. In the latest viral video of the husband-wife dispute from the Ridmalsar village, the woman was seen thrashing her husband fiercely with a cricket bat. Drug addiction is said to be the reason behind the quarrel between husband and wife.