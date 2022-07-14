NewsVideos

Husband-Wife dispute goes viral

In Rajasthan's Bikaner district, a case of wife thrashing her husband has come to the fore. In the latest viral video of the husband-wife dispute from the Ridmalsar village, the woman was seen thrashing her husband fiercely with a cricket bat. Drug addiction is said to be the reason behind the quarrel between husband and wife.

|Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 10:22 AM IST
In Rajasthan's Bikaner district, a case of wife thrashing her husband has come to the fore. In the latest viral video of the husband-wife dispute from the Ridmalsar village, the woman was seen thrashing her husband fiercely with a cricket bat. Drug addiction is said to be the reason behind the quarrel between husband and wife.

All Videos

Namaste India: Video of lady officer goes viral
2:6
Namaste India: Video of lady officer goes viral
Namaste India: Rescue of workers from river Vaitarna
4:31
Namaste India: Rescue of workers from river Vaitarna
Namaste India: Protests intensify in Sri Lanka
3:57
Namaste India: Protests intensify in Sri Lanka
Hamid Ansari: The Pakistani journalist's claim caused a stir
4:18
Hamid Ansari: The Pakistani journalist's claim caused a stir
Top10: Heavy rain alert in Gujarat
1:55
Top10: Heavy rain alert in Gujarat

Trending Videos

2:6
Namaste India: Video of lady officer goes viral
4:31
Namaste India: Rescue of workers from river Vaitarna
3:57
Namaste India: Protests intensify in Sri Lanka
4:18
Hamid Ansari: The Pakistani journalist's claim caused a stir
1:55
Top10: Heavy rain alert in Gujarat
Rajasthan news,Bikaner News,bikaner viral video,wife beat husband bikaner,bikaner husband wife video,wife beat husband with cricket bat,wife beat husband with bat in bikaner,rajasthan viral video,rajasthan news in hindi,Husband,husband and wife,husband and wife film,husband and wife fight,husband vs wife,husband wife comedy,husband and wife short movies,husband and wife short film,bollywood actress husband wife,tabu husband,video,Wife,Bikaner,