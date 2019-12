Hyderabad rape-murder case: My daughter got justice today, says victim's father

All the four accused in the gangrape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad were killed in a police encounter on Friday morning. Confirming the development, VC Sajjanar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner, said, "The accused were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am. I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed."